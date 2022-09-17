Cleanup of the Ogdensburg beach site behind the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority building in May 2021. Christopher Lenney/WatertownDaily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie remains hopeful that the city beach will be able to open next summer despite several failed attempts.

The city leased the beach from the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in 2021, paying $3,000 to lease the property. According to a report Mr. Jellie gave in September 2021, the city spent a total of $18,000 to clean it up, prepare it and open it in 2020, but the opening never happened due to high readings for E. coli.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.