OGDENSBURG — The upcoming six-show season of Ogdensburg Command Performances is sure to mesmerize, make you laugh and tug at heartstrings, OCP Administrator Sally F. Palao said in a press release from the organization.
“My board and I felt it’s just what our north country and regional audience could use following the difficulties of last year’s pandemic,” Mrs. Palao said.
The 2021-22 season is slated to kick off Oct. 30 with a re-scheduled production of “Forever Young” in the George Hall Auditorium at 4 p.m.
Mrs. Palao said ticket prices will be staying the same.
“We decided not to raise ticket prices for the new season because our mission is to make professional theater affordable to the citizens of the north country,” Mrs. Palao said. “But in lieu of that fact, donations become more important than ever.”
Here’s a brief look at the upcoming shows:
Forever Young, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.
Loads of laughs, power-house vocals & dynamite dance moves take you on an exciting and sentimental trip down memory lane with the music you grew up with. An exciting look at the greatest pop, rock, and country hits of all time. “A tribute to your life and your music!”
Shimmer: A Holiday Cirque Reverie, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland and find yourself aglow as this aerial Holiday show mesmerizes your senses. Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the warm and whimsical world of Shimmer!
South Pacific, March 1, 2022, at 7:45 p.m.
Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this Pulitzer Prize winning tale. Set on a tropical island during WWII, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed.
“An inspiring story cherished the world over.”
Rhythm of the Dance, March 22, 2022, at 7:45 p.m.
The national dance company of Ireland is on its 20th International Anniversary tour presents its acclaimed dance & music extravaganza with a wealth of unforgettable Irish talent – 16 step dancers, 2 singers & 5 musicians.
Broadway Bound: 3 Redneck Tenors, April 27, 2022, at 7:45 p.m.
Our boys finally made it to the Great White Way — trailer and all — smackdab in the middle of Times Square. You’ll hear them belt out Broadway’s greatest hits from such favorites as Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Annie, Les Miserables, A Chorus Line” and many others.
An American in Paris, May 18, 2022, at 7:45 p.m.
The Tony winning Gershwin musical about an American soldier and a mysterious French girl yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Inspired by the Academy-Award winning film, the New York Times calls this all-new production.
The box office is currently closed but people can leave a message at 315-393-2625 or email: ocp@ogdensburgk12.org
“We are looking forward to the 2021-22 Season and hearing from as many people as possible,” Mrs. Palao said. “All of the new show information will be added to our website, www.ILoveTheatre.org, in the coming days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.