OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Command Performances has again been forced to pare back its current season because of the pandemic.
“It is with regret that we once again have to announce another change in the remainder of the current season,” OCP Administrator Sally F. Palao said in the latest press release issued by her nonprofit group.
As a result, Mrs. Palao said previously scheduled productions of “Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie,” on March 28, and “3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound” on April 15, have both been canceled. She anticipates they both will find a place in the 2021-22 Season.
“The current season will now go forward with “What a Night! Jersey Boys Meets Mama Mia” on May 20,” Mrs. Palao said.
“What a Night” will hit the stage at 7:45 p.m. at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy, she said.
Mrs. Palao said the continuing changes to the OCP lineup are the result of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She remains optimistic that the shows remaining in the 2020-21 lineup in Ogdensburg will be popular with the public and provide a much-needed opportunity for people to get out of their homes and enjoy themselves in a social setting.
“We have just three shows left but we remain optimistic that they will all go off without a hitch and help us continue our goal of bringing live, professional theater and performance art to the region,” Mrs. Palao said. “We also are anticipating that people will soon feel more comfortable going out in public since so many are now receiving or have already received their Covid vaccinations.”
The OCP administrator said because the season has now been pared back to just three productions, those who pre-purchased season tickets for what they originally anticipated to be a larger 5-show season, will be contacted directly.
“It goes without saying that people bought season tickets expecting to see five shows and now we only have only three left,” Mrs. Palao said. “So, we’ll be making calls and reaching out to those patrons to ask them how they would like to move forward.”
Mrs. Palao said those who have purchased season tickets will not be billed until they are contacted, and their wishes made known.
“No one’s check will be cashed and no credit cards will be processed until we reach out and determine how many of the remaining shows people still want to attend,” she said. “If you are a season ticket holder you’ll hear either directly from me or an OCP volunteer about your options.”
Mrs. Palao added, “Covid has had serious financial repercussions on OCP so now more than ever, your tax-deductible donations will be greatly appreciated.”
As a nonprofit agency, the mission of Ogdensburg Command Performances is “to present the finest professional touring productions that are affordable for all, enhance and enrich the lives of all residents of northern New York & eastern Ontario, and provide educational opportunities that will foster a greater appreciation of the performing arts”, according to Mrs. Palao.
The box office is currently closed but you can visit the website at https://ilovetheatre.org/ or leave a message at: 315-393-2625 or email: ocp@ogdensburgk12.org.
The remaining shows and times for the 2020-21 season:
— What a Night!
Thursday, May 20, at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Fifteen high-powered “pop” sensations on the Broadway stage with 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits of our time when Abba and Jersey Boys hit the stage as one.
— Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond
Wednesday, June 2, at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Jack Wright’s interpretive singing and dynamic stage presence capture the essence of Neil Diamond’s poetic expressions and complex lyrics that go far beyond the music in a powerful spectrum of emotions.
— Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver
Wednesday, June 16, at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Jim Curry has created the ultimate John Denver experience with multi-media photos and platinum hits such as “Rocky Mountain High” and “Country Roads”. Celebrated nationally and internationally he captures the natural essence of John Denver’s persona and unforgettable music.
