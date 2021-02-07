OGDENSBURG — Another scheduling change has been made to the 2020-21 Ogdensburg Command Performances season lineup, a move that is again related to the lingering Covid-19 pandemic, according to OCP Administrator Sally F. Palao.
Mrs. Palao has already made several lineup changes this year because of difficulties related to the ongoing pandemic, the latest of which is the cancellation of “Forever Young” that had been slated for Feb. 27 and “Rhythm of the Dance” on March 11.
“Although the two shows are no longer part of this season, we expect them to be part of the lineup next year in the fall and spring of the 2021-22 season,” Mrs. Palao said. “As it turned out both shows couldn’t make it to Ogdensburg this year because they had to be rerouted.”
The latest reshuffling of the theater group’s schedule means that “Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie,” will be the first stage performance of the year on March 28 at 4 p.m. at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Mrs. Palao said bringing this year’s season to Ogdensburg has been a challenge that involves not only dealing with professional agents and touring groups but multiple layers of government.
“Not only do we continue to wait for guidelines from Albany for the re-opening of indoor entertainment but once those guidelines are received, we have to then work with the school district to make sure they can adequately meet those requirements,” Mrs. Palao said.
Despite the most recent changes, Mrs. Palao said the remaining five shows of this season are immensely popular.
“Under regular circumstances in a normal season the remaining shows would probably sell out,” she said.
Mrs. Palao said the old stage adage that “the show must go on,” remains a driving philosophy behind her organization’s ongoing efforts to bring live performances to the region. But it has not been easy in a year pockmarked with booking conflicts, social distancing questions and public uncertainty.
“It may be a bit of a cliché to some, but the idea that a show must go on even if there are problems or difficulties, is a truism that not only relates to the theater business but can be applied to everyday life,” Mrs. Palao said. “Ogdensburg Command Performances exists to bring live professional stage productions to Northern New York. People need art and music, and dance and performance in their lives. In all honesty we probably need it more right now than at any time in recent memory.”
She also praised OCP’s group of 45 volunteers, board of trustees, and patrons for continuing to be flexible in bringing this year’s season to the stage in Ogdensburg.
The five remaining shows and times for the 2020-21 season:
Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie
Sunday, March 28 at 4 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland and find yourself aglow as this aerial snow show mesmerizes your senses. Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the warm and whimsical world of Shimmer.
Redneck Tenors Broadway Bound
Thursday, April 15 at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Our boys finally made it to the Great White Way - trailer and all - smackdab in the middle of Times Square. You’ll hear them belt out Broadway’s greatest hits from such favorites as Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Annie, Les Miserables, A Chorus Line, and many others.
Join our singing cousins as they stampede their way through Broadway.
Thursday, May 20 at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Fifteen high-powered “pop” sensations on the Broadway stage with 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits of our time when Abba and Jersey Boys hit the stage as one.
Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond
Wednesday, June 2 at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Jack Wright’s interpretive singing and dynamic stage presence capture the essence of Neil Diamond’s poetic expressions and complex lyrics that go far beyond the music in a powerful spectrum of emotions.
A Rocky Mountain Christmas: The Music of John Denver & Holiday Favorites
Wednesday, June 16 at 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Jim Curry has created the ultimate John Denver experience with multi-media photos and platinum hits such as Rocky Mountain High and Country Roads. Celebrated nationally and internationally he captures the natural essence of John Denver’s persona and unforgettable music.
The box office is currently closed but patrons can visit the website at https://ilovetheatre.org/ or leave a message at: 315-393-2625 or email: ocp@ogdensburgk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.