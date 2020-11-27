OGDENSBURG — Changes to the stage lineup for the 2021-22 season at Ogdensburg Command Performances means the season will now open with a production of “Shimmer” on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy, according to OCP Administrator Sally F. Palao.
Mrs. Palao says challenges brought on by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic have required some changes to be made to the lineup for the pending season.
“We are ready to go, the performers are dying to perform, and the agents involved have been cooperative and flexible as we’ve had to iron things out,” Mrs. Palao said. “The schedule now appears set and all we are waiting on is the go ahead from the state of New York to find out what our social distancing requirements are so we can finalize ticket sales.”
The opening show was originally slated to be “A Rocky Mountain Christmas” on Dec. 16, but that performance has been shifted to June 16, according to Mrs. Palao. Instead, she said the season will now open with “Shimmer” on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.
“We know how much the people love a Christmas show, and this is an excellent Christmas show, but it’s very simple, we just can’t present it in December this year because of the COVID restrictions,” Mrs. Palao said. “So, I talked it over with our OCP board and instead of cancelling it altogether we thought it would be kind of campy and fun to present our Christmas show in June.
She added,” After everything people have been through during the past year, we also thought it might be nice to celebrate Christmas twice.”
Another change to the new season, according to Mrs. Palao is the removal of “South Pacific from the lineup. The popular Broadway production was previously scheduled to hit the stage in Ogdensburg on April 15.
However, because the show requires multiple and complex stage settings, the touring company has had to cancel its nationwide run because COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult to guarantee performance dates from state to state. As a result, ‘South Pacific’ has been removed from the lineup – but replaced by an equally popular favorite – ‘The Three Redneck Tenors – Broadway Bound,’” according to Mrs. Palao.
“The Redneck Tenors are always popular, and we are excited to be able to bring them back,” Mrs. Palao said. “I’ve spoken to their agent and they too are excited to be coming back to the north country, bringing their trailer with them and all of their redneck trimmings.”
Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, the longtime OCP administrator said she is confident about the upcoming season. At this point she does not anticipate more changes.
“At this point in time we think we have things nailed down, and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” she said. “But of course, we will continue to make adjustments if and when the need arises.”
“We’ll keep making minor adjustments, not just for shows but for other OCP activities like our popular Trivia Night fundraiser,” Mrs. Palao said. “It was originally scheduled for Jan. 30 at the GranView Restaurant but has been rescheduled for March 27 at the same venue.”
She also thanked the public and her volunteers for continuing to be flexible during the pandemic.
“The Knights of Columbus recently held a spaghetti dinner and a community breakfast to benefit OCP and both had excellent attendance,” Mrs. Palao said. “And I can’t say enough about my own volunteer board as well. They’ve been wonderful helping adapt to the changes.”
Here is a list of shows and times for the OCP 2021-22 season:
n Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie
Sunday, Jan. 24 – 4 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland and find yourself aglow as this aerial snow show mesmerizes your senses. Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the warm and whimsical world of Shimmer! “A circus spectacle the whole family will enjoy!”
n Forever Young
Saturday, Feb. 27 – 4 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Loads of laughs, power-house vocals & dynamic dance moves take you on an exhilarating and sentimental trip down memory lane with the music you grew up with. An exciting look at the greatest pop, rock, and country hits of all time.
“A tribute to your life & your music!
n Rhythm of the Dance
Thursday, March 11 – 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
The national dance company of Ireland on its 20th International Anniversary tour presents its acclaimed dance & music extravaganza with a wealth of unforgettable Irish talent - 16 step dancers, 2 singers & 5 musicians.
“The power & the charisma are all there!”
n Broadway Bound: 3 Redneck Tenors
April 15 – 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Our boys finally made it to the Great White Way – trailer and all – smackdab in the middle of Times Square. You’ll hear them belt out Broadway’s greatest hits from such favorites as Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Annie, Les Miserables, A Chorus Line” and many others.
Join our singing cousins as they stampede their way through Broadway!
n What a Night!
Thursday, May 20 – 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Fifteen high-powered “pop” sensations on the Broadway stage with 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits of our time when Abba and Jersey Boys hit the stage as one.
“An incredible mega-concert!”
n Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond
Wednesday, June 2 – 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Jack Wright’s interpretive singing and dynamic stage presence capture the essence of Neil Diamond’s poetic expressions and complex lyrics that go far beyond the music in a powerful spectrum of emotions.
“A true Neil Diamond experience!”
n A Rocky Mountain Christmas: The Music of John Denver & Holiday Favorites
Wednesday, June 16 – 7:45 p.m.
George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Jim Curry has created the ultimate John Denver experience with multi-media photos and platinum hits such as Rocky Mountain High and Country Roads. Celebrated nationally and internationally he captures the natural essence of John Denver’s persona and unforgettable music.
“This show truly ‘fills up your senses’.”
The box office is currently closed but patrons can visit the website at https://ilovetheatre.org/ or leave a message at: 315-393-2625 or email: ocp@ogdensburgk12.org.
