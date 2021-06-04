OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Farmers, Arts and Craft Market is open for business each Thursday but its organizer is saying that it may be open more days of the week in the near future.
Robert Carlisle said that the market has been up and running since the end of May at his property on Ford Street Extension, between Gateway Plaza and the state Department of Transportation building.
Thursdays are the primary market days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Carlisle, but that may change. He said that he has been approved to operate 7 days a week and that the market may be open more during the week, possibly on Mondays and Saturdays, if interest from vendors and attendees continues to develop and grow.
“It adds flexibility to the vendors and shoppers,” he said. He says to check the market’s Facebook page at “Ogdensburg Farmers, Crafts and Art Market” to see what other days it will be open throughout the summer and early fall.
The market opened in June of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed its opening because the Ogdensburg Planning Board wasn’t able to meet and approve the market’s opening. It was eventually approved June 2 and it opened later that month.
Carlisle said that COVID-19 didn’t keep vendors or the public away.
“We are more flexible than a publicly run market, so we had about 25 total vendors and the most we had on any given day was 17 or 18,” he said.
Carlisle said that he has received a lot of positive feedback from the public regarding the market and that he was happy with the success it saw in 2020.
“There were a lot of people that expressed how interested they were to have a market back in the city,” said Carlisle, “I just hope that it can continue. This isn’t really anything that is going to go away.”
Carlisle said he is open to suggestions from the public and vendors on how it can improve for the future. He is currently working on building a waterfall at the site and has added a variety of lighting to help beautify the area at night.
“There has been a lot of positive feedback from both vendors and customers and I have listened to all of their ideas,” he said.
Carlisle said that at least 20 vendors have expressed interest in attending this spring, summer and early fall with anything from quilters, woodcrafters, sign-makers and grass-fed beef being available on any given Thursday. The items on display are often high-end, hand-crafted work, according to the organizer.
“My whole way of approaching this last year was to cater to the vendors and make them happy and give them the freedom they need and the space they need. We do have good space, it’s a nice level lot,” said Carlisle, “If you have happy vendors, you’re going to have happy customers and then people will keep coming back.”
If you are interested in being a vendor at the market, call or text Carlisle at 315-323-6883 or send a message through its Facebook page at Ogdensburg Farmers, Crafts and Art Market.
One aspect of farmers markets that Carlisle has realized he needs at his location is a food vendor to feed the people attending.
“Food is important at farmers markets. I’ve noticed in Watertown it is very popular and it was popular for us last year as well. We had Fobare’s last year and this year we will have a new food vendor,” said Carlisle, adding that a new food truck, called St. Lawrence Sandwich Co., will be in attendance this year.
Carlisle says that he expects the market to be open through October.
“I think that we will have things there through October as the seasons change there will be pumpkins and before that corn will be ready,” said Carlisle, “More things will be added, depending on the seasons and what the season allows you to grow.”
