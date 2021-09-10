OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg artist will be taking part in the St. Lawrence County Arts Council’s Artists’ Studio Tour this month, opening his home up to people who want to see his collection of photographs and acrylic paintings.
Thomas Robarge’s studio, the “Artist’s Eye,” at 328 Morris St., will be a location for the Artists’ Studio Tour, which is part of the council’s North Country Arts Festival that showcases a collection of multidisciplinary events through the month of September into early October.
Robarge’s home will be open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Since he is vaccinated, Robarge said that masks are optional.
On display will be acrylic paintings and fine photography that will also be available for sale.
Robarge began taking photographs as a junior at Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1978. At the time, he was delivering papers for the Rural News and witnessed construction of power lines that went through a piece of property that he had at one time hoped to build a home on.
Not knowing about the project and being unable to stop it drove him to begin to take photographs of issues that he thought were important.
“Photojournalism is a vehicle to make positive changes and to protect our environment,” said Robarge, who called himself a “realist.”
Since then, he has continued to take photographs and has expanded into using acrylics for some paintings as well as some mixed media.
“I like bright colors and a lot of contrast and composition,” said Robarge of using acrylics in his painting.
Robarge has lived in Ogdensburg for 30 years and calls it a “great location for photography and artwork.”
Robarge currently has his work displayed at the Frederic Remington Art Museum and at the Thousand Islands Arts Center, Clayton.
