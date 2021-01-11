OGDENSBURG — Every Thursday in January, the Ogdensburg Public Library will be offering arts and crafts through curbside pickup, or during their browsing hours.
This month, the theme of the arts and crafts is tabletop games featuring tic-tac-toe, a tabletop hockey game, a mancala game using an egg carton and a ball and cup game.
During the month of February, every Tuesday the library is offering arts and crafts to age groups as young as 18 months to 4 years old with the help of a Talking is Teaching grant through the North Country Library System.
“We’ll be giving out a packet for parents that gives them tips on reading to their kids as well as a canvas bag, a craft, crayons, construction paper and a free picture book with each one of those packets,” Ogdensburg’s Public Library Youth Services Librarian Dorian Lenney-Wallace said.
For older kids, the library has put together Black History Month arts and crafts, highlighting Black inventors such as Charles Richard Drew, Garrett Morgan, Lonnie Johnson and Madam C.J. Walker.
“Each packet will come with a bio about an inventor and the craft will be related to their invention,” Ms. Lenney-Wallace said.
Crafts can be picked up on Thursdays in January during the library’s curbside pickup hours from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or during its browsing hours from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesdays in February, crafts can be picked up during browsing hours from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or the curbside pickup hours from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
To reserve any of these weekly arts and crafts, call the Ogdensburg Public Library at 315-393-4325, or comment on its weekly arts and crafts post on its Facebook page, Ogdensburg Public Library.
