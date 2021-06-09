OGDENSBURG — It’s a “dream” come true.
City real estate agent Kim A. Scharff Snyder will be starring in HGTV’s hit show “My Lottery Dream Home,” which airs Friday.
“My Lottery Dream Home” features host David R. Bromstad, a designer and real estate advisor, who takes recent lottery winners on house hunts for their new dream home.
“The show is about people who win the lottery and use some of that money to buy a home,” said Mrs. Snyder, who’s an agent with America 1 Realty in the city. “This episode will feature a couple who won some money and relocated here and looked at homes in Massena, Potsdam and Ogdensburg.”
In the episode, Mrs. Synder helps Mr. Bromstad find homes the couple would be interested in.
“My role in the show is to help David locate some homes for this young couple to look at,” Mrs. Synder said. “He takes them to the homes and then they decide on one of the three.”
The episode, titled “Border Town Bonanza,” will showcase three homes located in Massena and Potsdam.
“The couple wanted to get out of the city and get somewhere more rural,” Mrs. Synder said. “We kept it pretty quiet; I don’t think many people really knew about it at all.”
Filming for the episode began in March and took place at the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
“It was really fun to film,” Mrs. Snyder said. “David and the camera crew were very nice and we got along very well.
“We filmed it at the Frederic Remington Art Museum and it was just beautiful scenery,” she added. “That was the first time they ever filmed at a museum and they thought it was great.”
“Border Town Bonanza” will air at 8 p.m. Friday on HGTV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.