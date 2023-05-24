Rachel L. and Harold J. Kench are the latest owners of 709 Franklin St., Ogdensburg. The marble and limestone building, built in 1884, had been owned by the Diocese of Ogdensburg and served as the rectory of St. Mary’s Cathedral, been an office for Catholic Charities and most recently was a convent for the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart until 2005. The Long Island couple is renovating the three-level, nearly 10,000-square-foot home that boasts 38 rooms. Matt Curatolo/Johnson Newspapers

OGDENSBURG – The Claire House, a remodeled Franklin Street manor and former Catholic rectory and convent that is believed to be haunted by its current owners, Harold J. and Rachel L. Kench, will be featured on the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” at 9 Thursday night on the Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

The episode is the season finale titled “Diocese of the Dead.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.