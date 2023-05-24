OGDENSBURG – The Claire House, a remodeled Franklin Street manor and former Catholic rectory and convent that is believed to be haunted by its current owners, Harold J. and Rachel L. Kench, will be featured on the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” at 9 Thursday night on the Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.
The episode is the season finale titled “Diocese of the Dead.”
The description of the episode reads “TAPS is called to Ogdensburg, New York, to investigate a large family home. Once a church rectory, this imposing limestone manor is filled with terrifying entities that tie back to its religious beginnings. Alongside Jason’s son, Austin Hawes, and guest investigator Dustin Pari, TAPS hope to calm the family’s fear of being in their house.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.