OGDENSBURG — After last year’s cancelation, the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with the theme, “We’re Back and Beating COVID.“
The Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival committee recently held a committee meeting to finalize dates and events for this year’s festival. The annual celebration was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. This year, the festival will run from July 23 to Aug. 1, featuring the International Seaway Festival Parade, a firework show, concert and more.
“We’re starting off on Saturday, July 24 with the Remington conroe race,” said Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Committee Co-Chairperson Chris Cole. “The 10-mile race starts in Heuvelton and ends in Ogdensburg.”
During the morning of July 24, there will be an arts and craft show at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center as well as a kids fishing derby at Morissette Park and an adult bass fishing tournament.
In the afternoon there will be Fighfighter’s Kids’ Games at Library Park. To end the evening, local band Mura will be performing at the Library Park gazebo at 6 p.m.
The following week will include a firework show on Friday, July 30, and parade on Saturday, July 31.
“We won’t be having marching bands since all the high school bands have taken the year off,” said Mr. Cole. “But I’m in the process of hiring drum corps throughout the state and there are bands in Canada that will be coming if the borders open up by July 21.”
The parade will also feature floats from local businesses and organizations.
“We’re asking the businesses to put floats together with music and go with a Mardi Gras type theme since we can’t have live music from the high school bands,” said Mr. Cole.
Mr. Cole noted there will be standard COVID-19 restrictions and people attending are expected to behave like adults and respect other’s space.
“We have a shirt and buttons coming out, they’ll be available through Roethel’s Custom Graphics,” said Mr. Cole. “Our theme is ‘We’re back and Beating COVID,’ the shirts are pretty neat. Since we didn’t last year we aren’t counting it so this year is our 60th anniversary.”
The 2021 Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival event schedule and updates can be found at https://www.ogdensburgseawayfestival.org.
