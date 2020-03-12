OHS Drama Club to present “Pride and Prejudice”

OSWEGO - The Oswego High School (OHS) Drama Club will present Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” later this spring.
Several OHS students will help the wit and romance of the classic 1813 novel come to life with the adaptation by Jon Jory. As character Elizabeth Bennet is not out to find a husband, the snobbish Mr. Darcy certainly wouldn’t be her first choice. Characters will learn first impressions are not always what they seem, as both Elizabeth and Darcy must look beyond their pride to discover their true feelings.
The cast includes: Mitchell Hudson as Mr. Bennet, Zeida Olson as Mrs. Bennet, Rhiannon Brown as Jane, Kat McGreevy as Elizabeth, Abby McPherson as Mary, Lexie Reith as Kitty, Hayley Bandla as Lydia, Jon Tsutsumishita as Mr. Darcy, Alix Pauldine as Mr. Bingley, Mariah Pepper as Charlotte, Kat Winchek as Georgina, Veronica Jones as Miss. Bingley, Teddy Easter as Wickham, Sarah Westcott as Lady Catherine, Liam Brown as Mr. Lucas/Fitzwilliam, Ethann Browne as Mr. Gardiner/Collins, Kendra Garvey as Mrs. Gardiner and Emma Armet as servant/ball guest.
Performances of “Pride and Prejudice” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 1 and 2 in the Robinson-Faust Theatre for Performing Arts at OHS, 2 Buccaneer Blvd.
