CAPE VINCENT — A sun-splashed village green was the scene of the village’s 14th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday afternoon.
Activities and offerings included a bier and weingarten, beer stein races, a dirndl and a lederhosen contest, and various games .
According to village Chamber of Commerce President Kristie Stumpf Rork, who noted she’s 75% German, the event attracts people to the Cape and helps many celebrate their German heritage.
“Our two major events, French Festival and Oktoberfest, celebrate the two largest heritages of Cape Vincent,” she said.
She said her brother was one of the founders of Oktoberfest.
“It means so much to me to put this on,” she said.
She said she was encouraged by Saturday’s visitors, including Peter and Lauren M. Kosatca, who traveled to the Cape from Syracuse and are camping in Cedar Point.
Mr. Kosatca said he was most looking forward to drinking beer, and he was far from alone in wanting to have a few cold ones.
“Who doesn’t like German beer and German bread?” said another member of the crowd, Judy L. Ames.
Dan Ames, who was stationed in Germany, said he enjoyed seeing people of German descent at Cape Vincent.
“It brings back some good memories,” he said.
Shelly Jenkins, who also was stationed in Germany for some time, said that although U.S. Oktoberfests are nice, the ones in Germany may have them beat.
Mr. Ames said one reason he came to the Cape Vincent Oktoberfest was to support the community.
Sondra G. and Paul T. Koes, both of Rochester, the event is significant to them as they are German. They have been coming to the Oktoberfest for three years. They said they would be in the north country for the weekend.
“Cape Vincent’s great,” Mr. Koes said. “It’s a small little community on the water. I just really enjoy helping out the local people.”
The Koes said they brought their son to Oktoberfest so he could dance to the German music played on the Village Green stage.
“This is his second year coming and he dances every year, and just loves the music,” Ms. Koes said. “I really like the music, the food, and it’s just fun having it being an Oktoberfest that’s still manageable.”
Many people also cited the weather as a reason to come out.
The fun in the Cape hasn’t stopped. Upcoming events will include the annual Trek and Treat on Oct. 29, Small Business Saturday in November, and Holiday Hoopla in December, which starts with a parade and continues throughout the week. For details call the chamber at (315) 654-2481.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.