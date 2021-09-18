CAPE VINCENT — Oktoberfest came back this year with a strong turnout led by beer vendors, the local fire department and Chamber of Commerce.
The Cape Vincent Fire Department was there early on Saturday, preparing for the meal they were set to make attendees. It’s the department’s second biggest fundraiser of the year.
Firefighter Vernon Constance, who’s the oldest member at 94 years old — 55 years with the department — was there to help.
Wood Boat Brewery represented with its various taps. Lisa Dietterich was there with her daughter, Emma, manning the Clayton brewery’s station. She doesn’t even work for Wood Boat, but since the business is somewhat short staffed, she said the owner asked her to do it.
“I would have volunteered if he had asked,” she said. “He’s a really good friend.”
Carl Woodward was there, too, with his Panther Lake Brewery. He brought his brother, Frank, and a few buddies. They stayed in an RV just outside the venue, going back and forth from their stand selling beer and barbecuing.
Petra Sadler was there taking tickets. She’s from Germany and ended up moving to Canada before Cape Vincent.
“Cape Vincent really is a paradise,” Mrs. Sadler said.
