MADRID — The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum will be holding its 30th annual Old Fashioned Harvest Days on Labor Day weekend.
The two-day event will begin on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum, 1755 State Highway 345, Madrid.
“We will have the museum wide open and everything that can operate will be operating,” said St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum Trustee and Secretary Roger Austin. “People will be able to see real and live demonstrations of all sorts of equipment, tractors, wagons and sawmills, shingle mills, you name it.”
Starting at 9:30 a.m., the event will feature corn harvesting, kids pedal tractor racing, pony and draft horse pulls, antique auto and truck exhibits and more.
“It’s a really neat event at the museum,” said Mr. Austin. “We have about 35 buildings dating back to the 1900s. We’ll have the Civil War center open which features Fort Tribute and Civil War history. There will be tractor parades at 12:30 each day. We’ll actually be doing some harvesting of corn and nothing goes to waste, all the corn harvested will go to the nearby dairy farm.”
The evening will end at 6 p.m. with a roasted pork dinner.
“We’re featuring the Goldenaires on Saturday,” said Mr. Austin. “They’re great singers and will be giving a performance at 2:30.”
On Sunday, Sept. 5, the event-filled day will begin at 7:30 a.m. with church in the tractor building.
“We’ll be having our antique tractor pull which is an event we’ve been doing for several years,” said Mr. Austin. “If you have kids, there will be a pedal pull for them to participate in. If you have a strong right arm there’s a women’s skillet throw at 1.”
Breakfast will be available both days from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.. Scooped ice cream and baked goods will also be available.
Cost of admission to the Old Fashioned Harvest Days is $5 and free for anyone age 11 and under.
“Plan on a full weekend because there’s a lot of fun activities going on,” said Mr. Austin. “It’ll take you back to the 1900s. It really shows a lot of the change and history of how new technology shaped lives in the north country. My favorite thing is when grandparents take their grandkids around and show them how things worked when they were younger.”
Vendors are welcome as long as they are not selling food. Camping is also being offered for $10 a night.
