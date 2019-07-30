PARISH - It’s time again for Olde Home Day in Parish.
The town and village come together each summer for a day of fun in the park on Main Street at the intersection of Routes 69 and 69A. The event is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10.
This year, about 40 vendors and crafters will be on hand along with farmers selling produce and maple syrup and showing off their animals. The event is family-friendly and includes games and other items just for children.
The Lisa Lee Duo will provide entertainment. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers and salt potatoes available and the famous homemade ice cream made by the ladies of the United Methodist Church.
The fire department also will be on hand with a 50/50 drawing.
