OSWEGO - A one-day retreat for adults age 50 and over will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Camp Hollis, 40 Health Camp Road, off Route 104 West in Oswego Town. Sign-in will be from 8-8:30 a.m., the cost is $15.
The theme is “Relax and Reconnect”. The following programs will be offered: “Techniques to Deal with Stress”, Paws of Central New York, Robert Jones guiding water color painting, Karl LaGray serenading with his guitar, Jim Farfaglia recounting some of Camp Hollis’ 75 year history, auction, bingo, water balloon toss, walks along the shoreline and through the woods.
Snacks will be provided by Ontario Orchards, Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonalds. Lunch will be at noon and consist of chicken stir fry. A boxed supper of ham and cheese on a Kaiser roll will be provided by Oswego County’s Meals on Wheels.
Pre-registration is required. Send checks (made out to Friends Of Camp Hollis) and registration information to Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, N.Y., 13126. Include each participant’s full name, full address, phone number, email, age, emergency contact and their phone number.
If people need further information call Fran Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.
