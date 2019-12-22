The Orchestra of Northern New York hopes to open its music to a new universe of fans with a special “family rate” for an April 18 “Star Wars” concert at Jefferson Community College.
The $30 family rate for the “Star Wars” matinee only is made possible by a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation and T. Urling and Mabel Walker Family Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The family rate concert has been added to two previously scheduled concerts by the orchestra that will feature the music of “Star Wars.” The family rate concert is at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 18 at JCC’s Sturtz Theater.
The other concerts are at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Sturtz Theater and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
The family rate promotion applies to two adults and up to three children, ages 13 and older in one’s immediate family.
“As part of our continuing partnership with ONNY, we are pleased to help provide funding for an additional presentation of the ‘Star Wars’ concert and also help make attending more affordable for families,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.
“We are grateful to the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Walkers for helping to make this wonderful opportunity available for families in the greater Watertown region to experience this spectacular music by John Williams and the “Star Wars’ saga,” ONNY music director and conductor Kenneth B. Andrews said.
Ticket purchasers are advised that the family rate applies only to immediate family members. No additional discounts can be applied to the family rate. ONNY subscribers and patrons may not exchange previously ordered tickets for the evening performance. Tickets at the $30 family rate must be purchased by telephone only at 315-267-2277. No online sales can be completed for the special matinee rate.
Regular ticket prices apply for the second performance of “Star Wars” at JCC at 7:30 p.m. on April 18 and for the third, at 3 p.m. in Potsdam on April 19. Tickets at those concerts for adults are $27, tickets for senior citizens and military personnel are $22, and tickets for college students with ID are $10. Children, 12 and under, are admitted free to all ONNY concerts, but tickets are required.
For more information, contact the Community Performance Series box office at 315-267-2277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.