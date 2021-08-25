POTSDAM — Due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County in recent weeks, the board of directors of the Orchestra of Northern New York has decided to cancel “Fanfares, Flourishes and Dances,” which was scheduled for Sunday in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
“The board carefully considered the pros and cons of presenting an indoor performance at this time,” board president Kimberly Busch said in a news release. “The maestro and musicians are very eager to perform again, but the board concluded it is simply not prudent to do so now.”
ONNY’s 34th season will be announced in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.