POTSDAM — The Orchestra of Northern New York, in conjunction with MKI Artists in Burlington, Vt., invites the public to a preview performance by an artist who will perform with the orchestra in the spring of 2021.
Anthony McGill, international soloist and principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, will participate in a virtual benefit concert streamed live from his home and those of the other artists at 8 tonight. Also performing will be pianists Emanuel Ax and Jon Kimura Parker; mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges; violinist Rachel Barton Pine; harpist Bridget Kibbey and others.
Mr. McGill will join the ONNY for two performances only of its “Mozart and McGill” concert at 7:30 p.m. April 24, 2021, at Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam, and 3 p.m. April 25, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.
All artists are donating their time, with proceeds going to Artist Relief Tree, a new fund created to financially help artists who are affected by cancellations due to the coronavirus situation in our country (artistrelieftree.com). Many artists have lost all or a significant portion of their income as numerous live performances have been canceled for the foreseeable future. Tickets are available at ourconcerts.live. Contributions start at $5.
The official announcement of ONNY’s programming for its 33rd season, now scheduled to open in late August, will be made by May 1.
For more information about the north country’s only year-round professional symphony, contact executive director Kathy Del Guidice at onnybusiness@gmail.com or 315-267-3251.
To view the live stream at 8 p.m. April 4, visit ourconcerts.live. Tickets are $5 and will include details on how to access the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.