POTSDAM — Internationally renowned soprano Margaret Chalker will be the guest soloist when the Orchestra of Northern New York presents its holiday concert, “Peace on Earth” at three venues Friday through Sunday.
The performances:
■ 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam.
■ 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Malone Middle School auditorium.
■ 3 p.m. Sunday at Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church.
Ms. Chalker is a faculty member at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, where she is a visiting professor of voice. She began at Crane in 2017 following an extensive career that spanned two continents. She has sung with the Syracuse Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic and the Columbus and Seattle Symphonies. She made her New York City debut with the Music Today Orchestra.
Ms. Chalker spent several years performing with Opera Companies of the the U.S. when she sang with Omaha Opera, St. Paul Summer Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, and the Houston Grand Opera. She was also featured at the famous Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center.
For 25 years, she performed approximately 900 performances of 40 different roles with the prestigious Opernhaus Zurich in Switzerland. During that time, she was also a guest soloist in Germany and the Czech Republic.
For “Peace on Earth,” Ms. Chalker will perform “Let the Bright Seraphim,” “O Holy Night” and other holiday carols. On Friday, she will be joined by a Holiday Festival Chorus of nearly 150 students comprised of students from Massena Central High School, Canton Central, Norwood-Norfolk Central, Madrid-Waddington Central, Clifton-Fine Central School and Brasher Falls Central.
Malone students from the Middle School and High School will sing with Ms. Chalker on Saturday night. Both groups will perform “Glory to God,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” and “Joy to the World” with Ms. Chalker. For nearly all students, this will be their first opportunity to sing with a professional orchestra and star of Ms. Chalker’s caliber.
The program is sponsored by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Northern New York Community Foundation and Adirondack Paint & Hardware, Malone.
ticket info
The Malone Music Boosters are offering special discounted tickets for the concert. Adult tickets are $20 and $17 for seniors citizens, military personnel, first responders, and healthcare workers; $10 for college students and $5 for teens (13-17). Children, 12 and younger, are admitted free, but do require a ticket for admission.
Tickets for the Potsdam and Watertown concerts are $27 for adults; $24 seniors; $10 college students with ID, $5 teen (13-17) and free for children, 12 and younger.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit onny.org or call 315-212-3440. Tickets may also be available at the door, but advanced ticket purchases are strongly encouraged.
