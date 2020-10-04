Ontario Center for Performing Arts awarded Shineman Grant

OSWEGO COUNTY - Ontario Center for Performing Arts, Inc. (A.K.A. Oswego Music Hall) has received a $33,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for technical upgrades. The largest share will be to purchase video recording and publishing equipment. There will also be additional sound equipment and lighting upgrades.
Audiences know to expect excellence at every show the Oswego Music Hall presents. They will also cite the Music Hall’s reputation for technical excellence with state of the art sound and lighting made possible through past Shineman Foundation grants.
Since the emergence of COVID-19 the music industry has survived in the virtual world. The Oswego Music Hall will soon present concerts virtually, broadcasting high quality sound and video online with equipment funded by this latest Shineman Foundation grant.
The Music Hall’s fall season has been cancelled in its current form, but is planning free virtual concerts for members, volunteers and supporters this November. Plans include concerts by artists Loren Barrigar and Eric Schwartz. Limited within the confines of COVID-19 measures, in person attendance will be extremely limited, if available. Details will be posted in October on the website at oswegomusichall.org.
Ontario Center for Performing Arts is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. It is part of a network of folk and acoustic presenters serving Central New York and is one of the longest running venues of its type in the country.
The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center on Lake Street in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks— from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
