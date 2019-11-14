Open Mic Friday featuring Syracuse native Bob Halligan Jr. as guest host

OSWEGO COUNTY - Syracuse native and Ceili Rain’s front man Bob Halligan Jr. is the guest host for Open Mic Friday from 7-10 p.m. on Nov. 15. The wheel chair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
Halligan has written over 140 songs recorded by well-known rock artists, including Cher, Michael Bolton, KISS, Kathy Mattea, Bob Carlisle, Rebecca St. James, Jump 5, Maire Brennan and countless others. Halligan Jr. writes all the music and lyrics for his band, Ceili Rain, an innovative blend of pop-rock music with a flamboyant Celtic/Irish flavor.
Halligan leads off at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. when doors open. Musicians typically play three songs each, depending on the numbers signing up.
All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of most all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound equipment managed by trained sound technicians and college audio engineer interns.
There is a suggested donation of $2 at the door. The atmosphere is casual. Light refreshments are available.
Open Mic Fridays take place every two weeks on the eve of the Music Hall’s Saturday concerts. Local music luminaries emcee each event. The fall series continues with KennaDee on Dec. 6.
Open Mic starts up again in the new year on Feb. 21 with guest host Cam Caruso and on March 6 Joanne Sherwood and March 20 Marc Warner.
For a complete performance schedule visit the website or pick up an event calendar from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or ticket outlet at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.
