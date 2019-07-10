OSWEGO - Artwork from members of the Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will be shown during the 29th AAO Members’ exhibit.
The optional theme this year is ‘Water’.
The reception will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and will be available for viewing through Aug. 4. This event is open to everyone and is free admission, as are all gallery hours, which are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served.
The AAO is located at the northernmost end of E. Fourth St. in Oswego, directly across from Fort Ontario.
For questions, contact 315-216-6782 or visit www.oswegoarts.org.
