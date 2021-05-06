OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition will open May 14. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery & Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org. However, because of the ongoing need for physical distancing, the opening reception will take place online via Zoom.
The public is invited to a special virtual reception on Friday, May 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. The reception offers an opportunity to view the entire group of artworks in the show, and to talk with the artists and the juror. If you would like to attend the virtual reception, please email desmond@fredericremington.org for a digital invitation. Everyone is welcome!
For this year’s exhibition, the Remington Museum received 60 images submitted by 27 member-artists. Some of these artists have been exhibiting at the Remington since the Museum began doing juried art exhibits in 2001, and some are participating for the very first time.
Juror Kasarian Dane selected 44 works to be in the exhibition. He also selected three artworks to receive awards: a “best in show” prize of $100, second place prize of $75, and a third place prize of $50. The prizes will be announced during the virtual opening reception.
A “Public’s Choice” award, a museum wrapped canvas reproduction of Hauling the Gill Net by Frederic Remington, ca. 1905, will be awarded based on an open vote. Anyone can vote for their favorite artwork from May 14 until Sept. 12, either in person at the Museum or on the website, www.fredericremington.org. One vote per person, please.
Many of the works on display will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The exhibit will have an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org. The artworks will also be displayed as a photo album on the Museum’s Facebook page, where viewers can comment on works in the show.
The artists in the exhibition are: Anna Gerhard Arnold, Waddington; Carol Backus, Waddington; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam; David Crowell, Canton; Lou Currin, Hadley; Russell Dirks, Pocatello, ID; Dianne Drayse-Alonso, Ogdensburg; Barre Hall, Ogdensburg; Patricia Harrington, Norwood; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville, NY, Diane E. Leifheit, Paul Smiths; Mary Marcinko, Ogdensburg; Hope Marshall, Clayton; Sarah Massey, Ogdensburg; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg; Lynda Mussen, Peru; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon; Maria Pedroso-Parker, Gouverneur; Julie Pratt, Lisbon; Hahlil Rayme, Norfolk; Lynne Reichhart, Rome; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg; Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake; Mimi VanDeusen, Potsdam; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake.
Juror Kasarian Dane is known for his reductive paintings on aluminum that investigate the complexities of color. Dane has shown his paintings nationally in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Minneapolis, and internationally in London, Munich, and Paris. His work has been reviewed in publications such as Artforum International, Time Out Chicago, New Art Examiner, Flavorpill, and Visual Discrepancies, among others. Dane received his BFA summa cum laude in painting from the University of Minnesota in 1995 and his MFA in painting and drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1998. He lives and works in upstate New York where he teaches painting, drawing, and color at St. Lawrence University.
