WATERTOWN — A gala opening reception of an exhibit featuring the painting “The Raffle” and honoring local Irish heritage will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington St., Watertown.
“The Raffle” was painted in 1895 in Watertown by George H. Taggart and is important to local Irish heritage. It features three Burns brothers of Watertown. It was donated last year to the Jefferson County Historical Society. The image was reproduced in the late 1800s as a calendar and distributed nationwide.
The opening reception is $50 per person and $90 per couple.
The exhibit, which runs through October, includes other works by Mr. Taggart and items reflecting Burns family history.
Mr. Taggart was born in 1865 in Watertown. After graduating from local schools, he went to Buffalo, where he lived for three years, working as a lithographer. He then traveled to Paris and studied art there for about a decade. In 1892, he returned to Watertown and opened a studio and gallery in the Washington Hall building on Public Square. From here, he traveled widely as his fame as a portrait painter grew.
He died a childless widower at age 93 in 1958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.