As part of the national event Light It in Red, the outside of the Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive, will be illuminated in red from 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday in support of the live event industry in the U.S. which has been shut down due to the pandemic. The industry is also calling for the passage of the Restart Act and extension/expansion of pandemic unemployment insurance.
