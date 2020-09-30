POTSDAM — The program committee of the Orchestra of Northern New York, forced by the pandemic to cancel most of its concerts for this season, has tuned in a new venture with an eye toward informing the public of its inner workings and educating student musicians.
The results of months of planning and new uses of technology platforms has created five new digital programs, together titled, “ONNY Online — Instrumental to Our Future.”
The offerings, available online at www.onny.org/online, are:
n Tuesday Talks with the Maestro features ONNY founder, music director and conductor Kenneth Andrews in recorded interviews with the Orchestra’s principals, musicians, and staff. The musicians discuss when they started their musical careers and the high and a few low points along the way to their current careers. New sessions are available at noon each Tuesday.
n Behind the Scenes of ONNY presents conversations with some of the people who make possible ONNY concerts. Timothy Savage, ONNY’s immediate past president (2011-2020), hosts these discussions with sponsors, donors, board members, the ONNY transportation crew and even an ONNY Young Artist Competition participant. New videos go live at noon every Thursday.
n ONNY Beyond the Stage showcases the individual talents of ONNY musicians who are delighted to perform once again from their homes, studios, in nature and in other non-traditional settings. These videos highlight each musician’s personally selected piece and can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of one’s own home. New performances are added at noon Fridays.
n Mini Music Lessons by ONNY musicians offers music students of all ages a free 20-minute one-on-one lesson via a private Zoom link. To request a lesson, write to lessons@onny.org. ONNY musicians are volunteering their time to offer this program.
n Improv Sessions with ONNY Musicians is a program coordinated by Amalio “Mario” Pratti, a charter member of ONNY and one of its bassists for more than 30 years. Mr. Pratti is director of orchestras for the Massena Central School District.
The improv program is open to young instrumentalists and vocalists in Grades 5-12 anywhere in the U.S. Students have the opportunity to express their feelings by creating a video of a one- to two-minute improvisation using the backing track on ONNY’s website. Students will then receive personal feedback from ONNY musicians. No experience is necessary to create an improvisation, but a signed parental consent form must be submitted prior to participating in the program.
ONNY has created a website usage parental consent and release form in voluntary compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), (www.coppa.org). This is a federal law intended to help parents/legal guardians remain in control of the personal information websites and other online services can collect from their children under 13 years of age. Although nonprofit organizations are exempt from the privacy act, ONNY takes seriously the privacy rights of children. Therefore, it is following COPPA rules by obtaining verifiable parental consent for the collection, use, or disclosure of a child’s personal information on its website.
“ONNY Online — Instrumental to Our Future” is sponsored by the state Council on the Arts, a state agency with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature (required attribution) and the Northern New York Community Foundation. It also has “generous support” from Gary and Kimberly Busch, Hannawa Falls; Gary and Mary Ellen Morgan, West Winfield; and Timothy and Jill Savage, Canton.
Sponsorship opportunities are available to area businesses for the online programs. Advertisements will be inserted into sponsored videos for all who view the programs. Sponsorships start at $60. For more information, contact Kathy Del Guidice, ONNY executive director, at executivedirector@onny.org or 315-212-3440.
In mid-March, the ONNY board approved a six-concert season and $221,600 budget for the 33rd season of the north country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra. Then the coronavirus hit.
