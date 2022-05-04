POTSDAM — Kenneth B. Andrews, who literally orchestrated a Northern New York cultural institution into existence despite a chorus of doubts at the onset, will step aside from what he created next year.
Mr. Andrews, founder, music director and conductor of the Orchestra of Northern New York since 1988, said during a recent ONNY board of directors meeting that he will be retiring as maestro effective July 2023, at the end of the orchestra’s 35th season.
“From its first concert in the fall of 1988, it has been my extreme honor and pleasure to conduct over 400 concerts,” Mr. Andrews said in a news release. “I’ve been blessed to work with musicians and soloists from Northern New York, the Northeast, Canada and beyond.”
Mr. Andrews is a SUNY Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus. He retired from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music in 2019. About the orchestra, he expressed gratitude “to the thousands of musicians, staff, volunteers, donors and concert-goers who, since 1988, have made this organization what it is today.”
From Baroque-era to “Harry Potter”-themed concerts and at settings such as Thompson Park, churches and SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall, Mr. Andrews takes delight in developing a rapport with his audiences, explaining the background and inspiration for many concert selections.
When he envisioned the orchestra in the 1980s, that vision was met with doubt.
“I had heard from so many people that it would be impossible,” Mr. Andrews told the Times in 2012, the orchestra’s 25th anniversary. “I was told by countless people that it wouldn’t last one season — that it had been tried many times.”
As if to dismiss those doubters, that 25th year began with legendary and complex music of triumph: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.
“This is Ken’s life legacy,” ONNY Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice said. “He built the Orchestra of Northern New York from the trunk of his car into a premier arts organization that has impacted thousands of lives, whether musicians, or audience members, staff or volunteers, in the last three-plus decades. He’ll be sorely missed.”
The Northern New York Community Foundation, invested in improving and enriching the quality of life in north country communities, is a key supporter of the ONNY.
“Due in large part to Ken’s leadership, our region has been fortunate to have such an offering of live orchestral music of the highest caliber,” Rande S. Richardson, executive director of the Northern New York Community Foundation, said Wednesday. “I’ll forever be grateful for their willingness to fill a void left after the absence of the Syracuse Symphony.”
Mr. Richardson said that he has heard from members of the community who continually express how impressed they are with Mr. Andrews and the orchestra, “not only in quality, but also in their passion and true love of their work, and being rooted in the north country.”
“That has helped make them a phenomenal partner in support of arts and cultural opportunities,” Mr. Richardson said. “Ken has been authentically masterful in his ability to connect with audiences in a meaningful way, both during performances and one-on-one. You always knew for him, it was a calling to which he was deeply committed and he made many new friends because of it. A force that strong will most certainly propel them into the next chapter so that these types of experiences can continue for generations to come.”
As for its future, ONNY board president Kimberly Busch said the board is forming a search committee for a new music director and conductor and will “work to maintain the high quality professional orchestra that Ken Andrews played such a large role in creating and building.”
Next up for the orchestra during its 34th season is its annual “Pops” concert at Thompson Park in Watertown, scheduled for 8 p.m. June 30. Patriotic tunes will mix with “Space”-themed music such as selections from “Star Trek,” “Apollo 13” and “Star Wars.” According to the orchestra’s website, a related concert set for St. Lawrence County on July 1 has a location to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.