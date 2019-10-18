With so many to choose from, it was no walk in the park for the director and founder of the Orchestra of Northern New York to select the pieces by Ludwig Van Beethoven to highlight a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of the legendary composer’s birthday.
But one selection Kenneth B. Andrews decided upon was one of Beethoven’s symphonies that was particularly inspired by the composer’s own walks in the country.
Beethoven was known for his solitary jaunts in the woods near Vienna, Austria, creating the country music of its time. Mr. Andrews said that in 1809, during the Napoleonic wars, walking in the country became impossible for Beethoven, who developed “cabin fever.”
In one of his letters during that time, Beethoven wrote:
“How delighted I will be to ramble for a while through the bushes, woods, under trees, through grass, and around rocks. No one can love the country as much as I do. For surely woods, trees, and rocks produce the echo that man desires to hear.”
Beethoven gave titles to only two of his symphonies. One was “Pastoral Symphony,” or “Remembering Country Life,” which Mr. Andrews and the Orchestra of Northern New York will highlight Saturday at a concert at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall and on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
The other symphony Beethoven named, Mr. Andrews said, was his “Eroica Symphony (No. 3).”
Mr. Andrews decided to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday a bit early. The composer was born in December of 1770. The city of Bonn, Germany, where Beethoven was born and raised, is planning a 365-day-program to run this Dec. 17 to Dec. 17, 2020.
Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony” is also known as Symphony No. 6 in F Major and is the only Beethoven symphony with five movements.
“The symphony (No. 6) really exhibits who he was,” Mr. Andrews said. “Beethoven had a lot of sides to him, but perhaps this was his inner core.”
Beethoven premiered his Fifth Symphony in Vienna 1808; the same night introducing his Sixth Symphony.
“Beethoven wanted to give a feeling of country and the various aspects of life in the country, rather than painting an exact idea,” Mr. Andrews said. “It’s more of an expression of feeling rather than a painting. It’s one of the most beautiful of his symphonies and also extremely innovative. He expanded his orchestrations greatly for this.”
Symphony No. 6 will take up the entire second half of this weekend’s concerts. The approximately two-minute “Triumphant March” from the tragedy “Tarpeja” by Christoph Kuffner will open the concerts.
“I thought it would be a great opening,” Mr. Andrews said. “Beethoven thought c major was a very triumphant key. This triumphant march into the city captures that with its uplifting and regal sense.”
Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, featuring piano soloist Young-Ah Tak, will conclude the first half of the concerts.
Ms. Tak’s career has taken her throughout the United States, Canada, Austria, Germany, Italy, her native Korea and Japan. She earned a bachelor of music degree from the Julliard School in New York City, a master of music and graduate diploma from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and her doctor of musical arts degree from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
She made her New York City debut at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ Alice Tully Hall with the Julliard Orchestra. Other notable performances have taken place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater in Philadelphia.
Ms. Tak is an associate professor of piano at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music and is the founding artistic director of the Crane International Piano Festival. She is a Steinway Artist.
“It starts very quietly,” Mr. Andrews said of the concerto. “Even though it’s soft, it’s very energetic. It’s a wonderful work — very virtuosic.”
Mr. Andrews said that at the orchestra’s Sunday concert at First Presbyterian Church, Ms. Tak will perform on the church’s vintage Steinway concert grand piano.
“It’s an older piano, so it has an interesting and a very distinct sound,” he said.
