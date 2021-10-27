One of classical music’s most multifaceted figures will help the Orchestra of Northern New York launch its 34th season.
Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, will perform with the orchestra in its live performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall and at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., Watertown.
Mr. McGill will perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major.
The program also includes Mozart’s Overture to Cosi fan tutte, K. 588; Herbert’s Elegy: In Memoriam Stephen Lawrence (1999); and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major, Op. 73, Mvt 1, Allegro.
Mr. McGill, New York Philharmonic’s first African-American principal player, also maintains a dynamic international solo and chamber music career. He is an ardent advocate for helping music education reach underserved communities and for addressing issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in classical music. He was honored to take part in the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009, premiering a piece written for the occasion by John Williams and performing alongside violinist Itzhak Perlman, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Gabriela Montero.
Mr. McGill appears regularly as a soloist with top orchestras around North America including the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, Baltimore Symphony, San Diego Symphony and Kansas City Symphony.
He serves on the faculty of the Juilliard School, the Curtis Institute of Music, Bard College’s Conservatory of Music and the Manhattan School of Music.
holiday concert
ONNY’s season continues Dec. 17, 18 and 19 with “Comfort and Joy,” as the orchestra celebrates the season with holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” selections from “The Nutcracker,” “Fantasia on Greensleeves” and a musical voyage and reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”
The holiday concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hosmer Hall, with the venues of the Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 to be announced, although the Dec. 19 concert will be in Watertown.
Due to financial constraints, there will not be a Baroque concert this winter.
Spring ‘Magnificence’
In the spring, ONNY will present “The Magnificence of the Earth,” featuring the premiere of a new work by composer Gregory Wanamaker, “Still Life in Motion,” commissioned specifically for the orchestra and made possible by an Individual Artist Program grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.
The program will also include Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingals Cave), Op. 26; Rutter’s Distant Land (1991), and Milhaud’s La Creation du monde, Op. 81a (1922-23).
The spring concert will also feature a work by Constantine Darie and his work, “Waves.” The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 2 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall and at 3 p.m. April 3 in Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church.
Summer ‘Pops’
Next July, with dates to be announded, the Orchestra of Northern New York will close out its 34th season with its ever-popular summer “Pops” concert, celebrating “Adventures in Space!”
As usual, the first half of the program will be an annual salute to veterans and active military personnel. The second half of the concert will include selections from “Star Trek,” “Apollo 13,”
“Star Wars” and more.
Also at the concert, a new work funded by the Flynn Family Foundation and created by noted composer Paul Siskind will be presented in honor of the grandmother of Mrs. Geraldine Flynn, Poquoson, Va. “Anna’s Song” will be a pastoral piece depicting the wide open spaces of the St. Lawrence River Valley where the family settled generations ago.
The details
n WHAT: The 34th season of the Orchestra of Northern New York.
n WHEN: Begins 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., Watertown.
n FEATURING: Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic.
n TICKETS: Adult tickets for the new season remain at the 2019 price of $27 per person. A $3 discount per ticket is available for senior citizens, military personnel and veterans and, new this year, to all first responders and healthcare workers as a small token of ONNY’s appreciation for all they have done during the pandemic. Other single tickets are $10 for college students with I.D., $5 for teenagers age 13-17 and free for children age 12 and under. Season tickets are also available at a 15% discount. For more information or to purchase season or single concert tickets, visit www.onny.org, Brick & Mortar Music, 15 Market Street in Potsdam, or the box office in the Performing Arts Center at SUNY Potsdam. Or, call the orchestra at 315-267-2277.
