POTSDAM — The Orchestra of Northern New York will present the program, “Baroque and Beyond” as an online streaming program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Soloist will be cellist Joyce Cheng, Clifton Park, winner of the 2020 Young Artist Competition hosted by the orchestra.
The concert will go beyond the Baroque time period to include music from the classical period, the 21st century and a set of dances written in 16th century Renaissance style.
The Baroque period ranged from about 1600 to 1750 and was characterized by highly embellished melodies. The music of that time was mainly written for either the church or for the court.
The concert will open with Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in G Major, “Alla Rustica.” Also included will be Peter Warlock’s “Capriol Suite, an audience favorite that features a variety of elegant Renaissance dances.
Miss Cheng will offer a solo performance of the second and third movements from the Cello Concerto in D Major by Franz Joseph Haydn.
Tickets are $4 for ages 13-17; $7.50 for college students; $16.50 for members of the military and senior citizens; $20 for adults and $25 for a family ticket that allows for streaming on more than one device. There will be pre-concert programs one half hour before each event.
After tickets are purchased, patrons will receive instructions and a link to view the event online. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to onny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.