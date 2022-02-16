ALEXANDRIA BAY — Snow sculptures, music, arts and crafts and the “Winter Rats Art Show” will be featured at the 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival, hosted by Orion Art Gallery & Studio this weekend.
The Saturday and Sunday event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, is at the gallery and studio, 42901 State Route 12, Alexandria Bay.
It will feature a team snow-sculpting competition, an arts and crafts showcase featuring many of the area’s vendors, live music performances, and the gallery’s featured artwork showcase, the “Winter Rats Art Show.”
Visitors can enjoy the music of musicians Roger Hicks and Joey Collins, who will be performing from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Guitarist Gary Walts and singer Brittany Cean Graveline will be performing from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Food and beverage vendors will be on site including Elm Street Tacos of Lafargeville.
A highlight of the Winter Arts Festival will be an outdoor snow sculpture garden created during the snow sculpting competition. An awards ceremony for snow sculpting, and the “Winter Rats Art Show” will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The awards ceremony will be followed by a presentation by world-traveling snow sculpting champion Jerry Merrill of Rodman.
A $5 entry fee is requested at the door. Portions of proceeds will be benefiting the Orleans Public Library, the Victims Assistance Center of Watertown and the Downtown Art Committee, which is overseeing the mural project on the Veterans Memorial Walkway in Watertown.
The 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival is made possible by the support of Clayton Island Tours, White’s Lumber & Building Supplies, River Edge Resort, Fort Drum Realty, Chaumont Hardware, Hops Spot Restaurant, Focal Point Custom Framing, Coyote Moon Vineyards, and raffle contributions by gallery artists and artisans.
Orion Art Gallery & studio is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, with special hours during the 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival.
For complete information on gallery events schedule, and class registrations, visit orionartgallery.com or call it at 315-215-4099. Orion Art Gallery & Studio is also on Facebook.
