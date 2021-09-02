ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Galley & Studio, the 1000 Islands area’s newest fine arts gallery, will host its inaugural 1000 Islands Art Festival this Labor Day weekend.
The outdoor festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will include displays and sales by up to 24 regional and local artists and artisans, food and beverage vendors, two full days of music and band entertainment along with and artist demonstrations.
Saturday’s entertainment includes performances by Gary Walts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Let’s Cool One from 1 to 3 p.m. and On the Fly from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday entertainment includes performances by Joey Collins from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Jacob Ploch from 2 to 6 p.m.
Demonstrations will include pottery wheel throwing by artist Kristy Askins Hoover and plein air painting demos by various artists.
Food venders will be available on site and will include Elm Street Tacos, Crazy House Pulled Pork & Chicken and more.
Orion Art Gallery & Studio is at 42901 State Route 12 near the entry drive to the North Country Visitor’s Center and the Thousand Island Winery, a quarter mile west of the 1000 Islands Route 81 off ramp.
The event is free and there is ample on-site parking and accessible restroom facilities. For more information, visit www.orion-artgallery.com or go to its Facebook page.
