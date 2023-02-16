ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will host its annual River Rats Art Show this weekend.
The area’s artists will be displaying paintings, three-dimensional creations and photography with a theme of capturing the essence of winter life in the north country and Thousand Islands areas. The exhibit will be on display as part of the Orion Art Gallery’s 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Many of the artworks on display will be available for purchase.
An opening Winter Rats Art Show awards reception is from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is open to the public.
The weekend festival will feature vocalist musicians Tim Greening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Joey Collins from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. An artisan-crafters vendors show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
A donation of $5 is requested at the door with funds benefitting the Friends of Minna Anthony Common Nature Center’s educational outreach programs. Refreshments and beverages will be available.
This year’s 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival is made possible through the sponsorship support of Clayton Island Tours, Riveredge Resort, Chaumont Hardware, Focal Point Custom Framing and Fort Drum Realty.
Winter hours for Orion Art Gallery & Studio, 42901-A State Route 12, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
