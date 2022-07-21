ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will present “River Treasures” as the featured gallery exhibition for July and August.
This dual exhibition will feature the paintings of noted St. Lawrence River artist and Grindstone Island resident Wendy Matthews and the handcrafted woodworking creations of Clayton residents Tim and Tracie Bond.
The public is invited to the gallery opening reception for “River Treasures” from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Ms. Matthews’s acrylic and oil paintings are inspired by the natural beauty of the St. Lawrence River, its wildlife, the large ships of the Seaway and spectacular sunsets and sunrises. She received her master of fine arts degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2000. While her degree and career emphasis were on multi-media development and computer design, she began actively painting after she turned 60 years of age. Her medium of choice is acrylics due to its fast-drying ability and vibrant colors.
Ms. Matthews considers herself a good example of finding a hidden talent later in life, and she hopes her work encourages people to try new things and discover new talents within.
The Bonds, both born and raised in Clayton, have been married for 34 years and have two daughters and five grandchildren. Both retired, together they design beautiful pieces from local aged hardwood. Turned and carved using a lathe and woodworking tools, Tracie adds finishing touches including accessories and final polished finishes.
River Treasures will remain on display until Aug. 14 during regular open hours. Orion Art Gallery & studio is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. The gallery features the works of 20 regional artists and artisans, maintains a fully equipped ceramics studio, and offers classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, stained glass and more throughout the year.
The gallery and studio is at 42901 State Route 12. For complete information on gallery events schedule, and class registrations, visit www.orionartgallery.com, or call 315-215-4099.
