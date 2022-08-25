ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will host its second annual 1000 Islands Arts Festival on its grounds at 42901-A State Route 12, on Saturday and Sunday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. There’s a cover charge of $5 per person at the door. Portions of all proceeds will go to benefit the Watertown Downtown Art Committee’s Veteran’s Memorial Walkway mural project.
The festival will include arts and crafts vendors from throughout the north country, food vendors and live entertainment both days .
This year’s festival will include the 2022 Thousand Islands Plein Air Artist Competition and awards. Over 20 plein air artists from throughout New York state and the Northeast are painting throughout the 1000 Islands over three days and will bring their artworks to the gallery for judging on Saturday.
All artworks will be available for bidding and sale at a silent auction open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
