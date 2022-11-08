WATERTOWN — The Disabled Persons Action Organization Foundation will host the musical act Ornament, a tribute act to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, on Dec. 10 at Dulles State Office Building.
Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra. Its production includes a light show, lasers, fog machines and a “snow machine.”
The Dec. 10 concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Based out of southeastern Massachusetts, Ornament performs throughout the northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. each year during the winter holiday season. Their show includes traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music.
All tickets are general admission and priced at $25 each. To purchase tickets, visit DPAO.ORG or call 315-782-0044. Tickets may also be purchased at the four Watertown Kinney Drugs Store locations.
