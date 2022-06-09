OSCEOLA - The 2022 Old Tyme Fiddling Season opens on the weekend of June 11 and 12, with a Gospel Hour on the 11th and the Alice Clemens Kickoff Event on the 12th.
Saturday, June 11 Gospel Hour
New this year is the evening of Gospel Music, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Osceola site. Those slated to perform include High Adventure, The Misfits and The Family Band. The Oswego Valley Chapter of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will play a set during the evening. Donations will be accepted.
Sunday, June 12 Alice Clemans Kick Off Event
On Sunday, June 12, the afternoon begins with a “dish to share” at 12:30 p.m. at the Pavilion at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola. Bring a covered-dish, utensils and beverage.
Following lunch, everyone is invited to “jam” to dance, and to share the music throughout the afternoon. The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum will be open.
This event is free to all. The site is non-smoking, alcohol free, and pets are not allowed. There is plenty of free parking on the left side of the shared driveway, closest to the Hall of Fame and Museum. Chairs and picnic tables are available at the site.
They are looking for a vendor to run the kitchen throughout the summer. Information is available at www.nysotfa.com and on the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association page on Facebook.
The performer on July 19 will be Steve Jacobi, who will play beginning at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.