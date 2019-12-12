SARATOGA SPRINGS - Hollywood movie actor, international award winning “Elvis” tribute artist (ETA) Michael Paul Callahan will perform and compete in the debut of an “Elvis” Christmas Festival at the city center of Saratoga Springs, Dec. 14-15. Tickets are still available online and at the door.
Winter Wonderland with the King is the inaugural weekend long festival with King Fests! This is a full weekend of Elvis music. There will be 10 award winning Elvis tribute artists as they headline this weekend’s event each night. During the day Saturday and Sunday, there will be a contest where 20+ ETAs go head to head to win the cash prize and title of grand champion. Sunday morning also features an Elvis gospel show where they pay tribute to the gospel side of Elvis. This weekend will be backed live by The Suspicious Minds Tribute Band of Saratoga
For questions, tickets or to register for the contest, visit www.KingFests.com
