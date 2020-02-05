Oswego Children’s Theater to host auditions for the annual teen ensemble show

OSWEGO - Oswego Children’s Theater will host auditions for it’s annual teen ensemble show from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Mosher family home located at 151 E. Seneca St. in Oswego.
The auditions will be open to all area youth ages 13-19. Participants may bring a prepared monologue and will be expected to read from a script.
The show to be performed will be announced at a later date, based on the amount of participation in the auditions.
Over the past 15 years Oswego Children’s Theater’s Teen Ensemble has presented many award winning productions Including “Juvie”, “Go Ask Alice”, “Winnie The Pooh”, “Crying Out”, “Stage Door”, “Our Town”, “A Thousand Cranes”, among many Others.
The show will be performed locally in late spring with the possibility of additional performances at other venues.
For more information and possible alternative audition times call 31-342-5265 or by email oswegochildrenstheater@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.