Oswego City Band presents “Musicals, and Exuberance!”
OSWEGO - The Oswego City Band presents a concert comprising of “Musicals, and Exuberance!” at Breitbeck Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Musical selections from the Tony Award winning musical The King and I and South Pacific by Richard Rodgers and Arlen and Harburg’s The Wizard of Oz featuring Over the Rainbow, We’re Off to See the Wizard, If I Only Had a Brain, and The Merry Old Land of Oz. Trombone soloist Steve Chirello will be featured on Sammy Nestico’s jazz influenced Reflective Moods. The concert will be interlaced with music including Holst’s iconic Mars from The Planets, Franz von Suppe’s operatic Poet and Peasant Overture, and marches by Sousa to energize the audience.
The concerts are sponsored by the city of Oswego, with additional funding provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund and Oswego County Musicians Union, Local 267-441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.