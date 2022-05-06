Oswego City-County Youth Bureau holds ‘Night Eyes’ family fun night

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host a free family fun night from 8-9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Camp Zerbe in Williamstown.
Join parks and recreation staff for a night that will include a campfire complete with smores. The event is open for children ages five to 12 and attendees will learn about nocturnal animals and participate in a simulation game called “Night Eyes” at dark. Everyone will walk away with a prize.
Pre-registration is required for the event due to limited available spots. Anyone interested in attending can register online by visiting the Camp Zerbe website or by going to the following registration link: https://oswegocounty.rja.revize.com/forms/3829.
For any questions, call 315-349-3450 or email Oswego County Parks and Recreation Coordinator Zach Grulich at zach.grulich@oswegocounty.com.
Camp Zerbe, located at 253 state Route 104E in Williamstown, also offers pavilion and lodge rentals May through November. Groups may call the Oswego County Parks and Recreation Department at 315-349-3450 for reservations, which are required to use the meeting center, pavilion, and lodge.
