Oswego City County Youth Bureau puts on kids’ yard sale in Breitbeck Park Aug. 27

OSWEGO – Teaching kids something new, something they’ve never even thought about, is a great experience. So, you might want to come on down with your kids to the City County Youth Bureau’s yard sale in Breitbeck Park, Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. where, according to Jennifer Losurdo of the Youth Bureau, the original idea of it all was to teach kids the value of a dollar and something about making their own money.

Personally, I’d like to go back to the kids’ way of thinking about money: everything is free. And you don’t have to make money at all. Everything just appears on its own. Unfortunately, kids eventually grow up, and suddenly they need money for everything. So, maybe it is a sort of preemptive planning, or more like financial defense, to teach them early about the possibility of actually making some money and valuing the things they always thought were free. To teach this lesson parents can have their kids participate in the Youth Bureau’s yard sale in Breitbeck Park. Have them set up a table and sell their wares. It’s all free to do so. Whatever the kids make, they keep.

