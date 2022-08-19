Oswego City County Youth Bureau puts on kids’ yard sale in Breitbeck Park Aug. 27

OSWEGO – Teaching kids something new, something they’ve never even thought about, is a great experience. So, you might want to come on down with your kids to the City County Youth Bureau’s yard sale in Breitbeck Park, Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. where, according to Jennifer Losurdo of the Youth Bureau, the original idea of it all was to teach kids the value of a dollar and something about making their own money.
Personally, I’d like to go back to the kids’ way of thinking about money: everything is free. And you don’t have to make money at all. Everything just appears on its own. Unfortunately, kids eventually grow up, and suddenly they need money for everything. So, maybe it is a sort of preemptive planning, or more like financial defense, to teach them early about the possibility of actually making some money and valuing the things they always thought were free. To teach this lesson parents can have their kids participate in the Youth Bureau’s yard sale in Breitbeck Park. Have them set up a table and sell their wares. It’s all free to do so. Whatever the kids make, they keep.
“The Rotary has jumped on to sell popcorn and do a bike giveaway,” Jennifer Losurdo said in a recent interview. “The Police Department’s going to do a couple things (including a K-9 dog demonstration) and the Fire Department is going to talk about fire safety. The park’s Snack Shack will be open and Mayor Barlow is going to make sure it has enough food and drinks.
“So it got bigger than what I thought, so now I’m going to spread these tables out all over Breitbeck Park. I had two people call me today to sign up and that put me at 40 tables. It started at the pavilion, but now, if I get any more, it might be down at the marina,” she laughed.
“I thought doing this would draw a bigger crowd than having your own yard sale at home,” Losurdo continued. “So, I’m thinking it’s going to be pretty big because there’s a lot of people going to be attending.”
Although it’s supposed to be just the kids’ stuff that’s for sale, “I’m assuming some parents will throw some stuff on the table,” said Losurdo. “I’m not going to tell them not to. I had told the parents, ‘if there’s clothes you want to sell…’ Now it’s turned into a regular big yard sale. I tried to do it just the kids, but I kind of got in over my head, which is OK ’cause I can handle it. You know, the funny part is, when people call to sign up for their table, they have to bring their own tables now, they’ll give me the child’s name and say, ‘My son has all these toys that we’re going to clean out,’ and then they’ll ask, ‘Is it OK if I bring a couple things?’ and I say, ‘Of course.’ I don’t tell anybody no.”
The date for all this is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., but for the participants, “I told them about 8 a.m.,” Losurdo explained, “to get their stuff all set up, have all their stuff marked, bring your own change ’cause I’m not going to have change on hand. Once it gets closer, I’m going to put a post on Facebook asking people to bring small bills if they plan on coming.”
Losurdo puts no age limit on the kids who want to participate. “I don’t want to say to a 14-year-old, ‘No, you can’t do it.’ I try to include everybody,” she said.
And what about a minimum age? “For something like this, I’m assuming a five-year-old, ’cause I don’t think a two-year-old knows the difference. But at any other event, I don’t put any kind of age limit on anything I do.
“I really think it’s going to be a great outcome,” Jennifer Losurdo concluded. “I’m actually excited to see what they come up with. If it’s a success, I will definitely do it again.”
