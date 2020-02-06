Oswego City/County Youth Bureau supports Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy

OSWEGO - For a second time in two years the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau have supported the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) of the Oswego Players.
TAYA’s Artistic Director, Matt Fleming was recently notified that their grant application for 2020 had been approved for a $4,000 investment. Fleming said this grant will go toward programming the free year long project for students between the ages of eight-18 in and around Oswego County.
To get things started an open house will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater at the Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego. The Civic Arts Center is right next to Fort Ontario.
Come see what Fleming and his staff have planned for classes, programs, trips, plays, workshops, and activities for the year ahead.
For more information, log onto: oswegoplayers.org or checkout Facebook: Oswego Player’s Theater Arts Youth Academy.
