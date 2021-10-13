MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County will accept registrations for the Oswego County 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl informational session. The program will be from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the First United Method Church on Church Street in Mexico.
4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl are programs for youth nine years old to 19 years old who are interested in all things horse related. Participants do not need to own a horse or be in a horse club to participate. Horse Bowl and Hippology both offer the opportunity to be a part of a team while testing knowledge about all thing’s horses. They both have a competition component to them. There will be practice questions and opportunities to ask questions about the two programs.
From more information and registration, visit the following website:
https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/HBandHipp21_235 or contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program at 315-963-7286 or email at jrz58@cornell.edu.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.