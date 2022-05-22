Oswego County 4-H Sparks – Digging into Gardens

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County 4-H is starting another Sparks 4-H Club! Sparks – Digging into Gardens is a three-session afterschool science 4-H club for Oswego County youth. The Sparks Club will dig into horticulture introducing youth to flower and vegetable seeds, soil, and garden art. The sessions are two hours long, from 6-8 p.m. and held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office in Mexico.
Sparks – Digging into Gardens is available to Oswego County youth ages five to 18. The enrollment fee to participate is $14 per youth. Currently enrolled Oswego County 4-H members do not have to pay this fee. Registration is required as space is limited. Register by visiting this website https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/sparksdiggarden_235, or scan the QR code with your smart phone’s camera. If people need assistance or more information, contact Oswego County 4-H at 315-963-7286. ext. 400 or lcr23@cornell.edu
A parent or legal guardian must attend the first session on May 20. Additional enrollment paperwork will be completed at this first meeting. Children five to eight years of age must have a parent or legal guardian attend every meeting with their child in accordance with 4-H insurance regulations. COVID safety procedures are still being followed. Chairs, tabletops, other flat spaces, and pens/pencils are sanitized after use. Facemasks may be worn if a participant chooses to.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
