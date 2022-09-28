Oswego County Fair hosts rescheduled truck pull event this Friday

Come out to the Oswego County Fair for the Oswego County Truck Pulls. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The annual competition is rescheduled from last month due to adverse weather conditions. The rain date for this event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. For details, call 315-243-7584.

SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Ellisburg Rd., Sandy Creek.

The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in August; however, it had to be postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions.

