SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Ellisburg Rd., Sandy Creek.
The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in August; however, it had to be postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions.
In the event of rain this time, the event will run at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The entry fee to participate in the truck pulls is $30 per hook. Winners will receive $100 and a trophy for first place, $50 for second place and $30 for third place. Payback ($30) will be awarded for first and second place finishers in the Powder Puff division, with the first-place winner also receiving a trophy.
Spectator admission is $10 for an individual or $25 for a family of four. Admission is free for children under age five. Pit passes are $15 and required for anyone in the pit area.
For full list of rules and regulations, go to www.oswegocountyfair.com and click on ‘Rules & Regs.” For details, call event superintendent Dustin Green at 315-243-7584.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.