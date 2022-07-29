SANDY CREEK – It’s almost like life were normal again, even though we know it isn’t. Summertime. Fish are jumpin’ and the cotton is high. Or is that fish are frozen in a supply chain deep-freeze and the prices are high?
And after two years of county fair drought, the Oswego County Fair is back, not just back, really back, as in possibly better than ever.
“A lot of heart goes into this fair,” said fair sponsor and media coordinator Teresa Stowell Hollis in a recent interview.
“The former president (of the fair), Carol Sweeney, was really big on wanting this to be about families,” Hollis said, “and she treated even her board and everybody there like family. She definitely laid that foundation, a really good foundation for us to build on.”
And in that vein, the fair carries on, a family-oriented good time for all at a price meant to be very affordable. In fact, Hollis said, “You can actually go through the buildings, you could do some of the events, some of these fun family games, and it wouldn’t cost you a dime.”
So much is free at this fair, I would say that’s almost an understatement. Admission is free. Parking is free. Many of what Hollis calls the fair’s highlight events are free: the daily Kid Celebration shows, Hog Diggity Dog, “a one-of-a-kind attraction, all new fast-paced show, 25 minutes filled with laughs, audience participation, and lots of surprises” that includes an animal act with hogs and dogs. “Kids go nuts when the pigs go down the slide. It’s a show that the entire family will enjoy,” Hollis said. And a Butterfly Exhibit.
“I’m really excited about that,” Hollis said. “You can go in and interact with the butterflies.” And it’s free! In fact, Hollis said, “everything’s free except the big grandstand events,” those being the demolition derbies and the truck pull.
All the music is free. The Black River Fiddler Band plays on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. That same day at 2 p.m. Nick Davis Music will be on the small stage, and at 5 p.m. Brett Falso will be playing in the Beer Tent.
On Thursday, Nick Davis Music plays on the small stage at 2 p.m.
On Friday, it’s the Kohler Family Band playing from 4-6 p.m.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. there’s music in the Heritage Building.
The five-day Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. and closes out that first evening with fireworks at dusk. “They’re always really good,” Hollis said. On Thursday at 6 p.m. the Sandy Creek Fire Department puts on the first of two nights of a Demolition Derby in the Grandstands. The second will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. These are not free. Price of admission is $10. But on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. you can enjoy another grandstand event free, the Horse Barrel Race under lights. On Sunday, Aug. 21, the fair presents its Truck Pull in the Grandstands at 11 a.m. This is the only event by which the fair makes any money. Admission is $15.
And that’s all just a small sampling of things to do at this 163rd Oswego County Fair.
“We’re having a talent show this year on Saturday at 10 a.m. for 12 and under and at noon for 13 and over,” Hollis said.
There is a baby show on Sunday at 10 a.m.
“I feel like we have some really cool things,” Hollis added. “Fun things for adults and fun things for kids. Of course, there’s the games and the rides. Everybody loves the fair. Ashley Lynn’ll be there with her wine slushies.” LaBozzetta’s brick-oven pizza trailer will be there too. “The trailer is a brick oven,” Hollis said. “It’s amazing, and the pizza is so good. And it’s made to order. He’ll be down near the beer area.”
Beer, wine slushies, and pizza. Who could ask for more? Well, the Lacona Fire Department can help you out if you’re looking for something else to eat. They’ll have a food stand at the Fair.
“And there’ll be homemade lemonade and fried dough,” said Hollis. “All that good stuff’ll be there.”
And of course, what would a fair be without rides and games? This year, those will be provided by Playland Amusements, a mix of rides (for kids and adults). There will be a $25 wristband special available for the amusements on Wednesday and Friday from 5-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Individual tickets are available for purchase other times during the fair.
And there will be a variety of vendors present selling all sorts of things.
“We also have the dinner drawing and the bike drawing every day,” Hollis said, another free event. “You go into the youth building, and the kids sign up for a bike, and if they came to the fair, and they remember to go to the youth building and sign up, which most kids go to the youth building, and they sign up for the bike, and then that day we draw for somebody to win a bike. And then, the same thing for the dinner. The adults can sign up to win dinner certificates. Every day will be different restaurant certificates that they give away, restaurants from around the county.” All free.
All the events, Hollis explained, are volunteer. “This is a self-governing fairgrounds,” she said, “and we have 11 board members, and we all just work hard, on our free time, to get this coordinated and get this going. We haven’t been able to do this in a couple of years, so, we’re really trying to keep it going, and keep it fun, and keep it for the family, because it is an awesome tradition for the people in our community.”
So, come on down to the fair this coming month at the Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek. The fun begins on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. and runs until Sunday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m.
It’s been a long time coming, and it seems like it’s been a long time gone. But it’s back. Don’t miss it.
For more information, check the Oswego County Fair Facebook page or go to their website for a full schedule at oswegocountyfair.com.
