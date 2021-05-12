Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsors OCO Virtual Trivia Night May 20

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest.
Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6 p.m., OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance for some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.
OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest serves as a fundraiser to support the agency’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting poverty and empowering individuals and families to help themselves and to help each other.
While the COVID-19 pandemic posed many challenges, OCO rose to the occasion and has continued to provide services, uninterrupted, throughout the pandemic.
“Over the past year COVID has caused the cancellation of countless events and activities, including our in-person fundraising events,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “However the pandemic has not cancelled poverty in our communities. In the past year many of our programs experienced an increase in the need for services. We’re anticipating that our Virtual Trivia Contest will help raise some much needed funds to offset the effect the pandemic has had on our fundraising efforts and the increased demand for our services. Our Virtual Trivia Contest promises to be great fun for a great cause.”
Registration information for OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest is available at www.oco.org. Registration fee is $30 per person with a maximum of 10 people per team. Individuals are also welcome and will be placed with other individuals to form a team. Each team can purchase up to four “mulligans” to use for the evening, one per round for each of the four rounds. Registration includes drawings for door prizes and prizes for the winning team and first runner-up.
A member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association, Oswego County Federal Credit Union offers a broad range of financial products and services. With locations in Oswego, Fulton, and Mexico, Oswego County Federal Credit Union serves the financial needs of its members throughout the Oswego County area.
